See up to 3 movies every week in Dolby Cinema®, IMAX®, RealD® 3D, digital and more for just $19.95/month (+tax).

See Up to 3 Movies Every Week

Step up to star status and see a movie with us up to 3 times every week. There are no blackout dates. You could have a triple feature in one day or watch movies throughout the week.

Our A-Listers get what they want. If you really, really like a movie, watch it again and again. Benefits reset every Friday morning, so you can check out the latest movies every week.

Get it all for just $19.95/month (+tax). Buy with the confidence of our 12-month price guarantee and only a 3-month minimum commitment.

Premium Formats

Choose Dolby Cinema, IMAX and More

Our biggest and best experiences are included. A-List lets you choose Dolby Cinema, IMAX, RealD 3D, PRIME, BigD® or digital because A-Listers never compromise.

Advance Tickets

Make FREE Online Reservations

Reserve a ticket online or at the box office for FREE as soon as it becomes available, even for the biggest blockbuster on opening night. Hold up to 3 reservations at any time.

AMC Stubs Premiere Perks

Indulge in Premiere Perks

AMC Stubs Premiere™ benefits (typically $15/year+tax) are complimentary. Enjoy 10% back on food and drink purchases, FREE size upgrades on popcorn and fountain drinks and Priority Lanes at the box office and concessions.

AMC Theatres Nationwide

Choose from 600+ Theatres Nationwide

Visit any AMC®, AMC DINE-IN™ or AMC CLASSIC® location. Our 600+ theatres are now ‘your’ theatres.

