Frequently Asked Questions

AMC Stubs A-List

A-List Entourage

About A-List Entourage

A-List Entourage allows fellow A-List members to make reservations together in a single order. By joining an A-Lister’s Entourage (separately and in advance of reserving your desired tickets), you grant mutual permission to book on one another’s behalf. Select two tickets seated next to one another, assign one to you and one to a member of your A-List Entourage, and you’ll each get a separate confirmation with your individual ticket.

To see how it works and start building your A-List Entourage click here.

A-List Entourage Reservations

After selecting the total number of seats for everyone going, confirm you are reserving ticket(s) for your A-List Entourage members. Once confirmed, you will be able to select which members to apply the reservations to.
You are not able to reserve a ticket for an A-List Entourage member if they have no remaining reservations available, they have another reservation at the same time, or their A-List account is not currently active.
You sure can! Any remaining tickets not assigned to an A-List Entourage member will be processed as a standard ticket to be purchased.

If a reservation needs to be cancelled, the organizer who made the reservation has the ability to cancel the entire order. If someone organized your visit to the theatre for you, you can access your tickets and cancel yours just as you do today.

If only some of the tickets are cancelled, the system will automatically reassign the seats to ensure the remaining members are still seated together without gaps. Members will receive a new confirmation that includes a new ticket, QR code and seat number when this occurs; the prior ticket for a different seat will be canceled/disabled. All cancellations must be performed prior to showtime.

A-List Entourage reservations will not be canceled automatically if you initiate a cancellation of your A-List membership. They will remain valid if your Entourage reservation is while your membership is still active. If you have a Entourage reservation that occurs after your final benefits expiration date, it will be automatically canceled (just like a single A-List reservation).

Managing A-List Entourage Members

Invite your fellow A-listers by going to the A-List section of your AMC Stubs account and then clicking ‘Add Members’. You will then be able to copy the invite link and share through text message, email or your favorite social media site. We won’t keep track of who you share it with, but once the invite is accepted, you will be asked to confirm the member should be added. Then, you’re all set and can start reserving tickets for one another immediately.
Entourage members will be in a pending status until the invitee has accepted the invitation and the sender has confirmed the addition of the member.
You sure can! Go to your A-List Entourage member list and select the pencil icon next to the member’s name (edit button on the AMC Theatre mobile app) and give your friend a display name (e.g. nickname). The formal name on their account that matches their photo I.D. will still print on their ticket so it can be checked at the theatre.
Yes you can! Go to your A-List Entourage member list and select the star icon next to the member’s name. You can see your favorite A-List Entourage by navigating to the Favorites tab in your Entourage members list. Your favorites will be listed at the top every time you book tickets for your A-List Entourage.
If you want to remove an A-List Entourage member, go to your A-List Entourage member list and select the “x” next to the member’s name (swipe left on the AMC Theatre mobile app) and you will be asked to confirm their removal. They can be re-added at any time should you change your mind.
Only A-List members can be part of your A-List Entourage. If an invite link is sent to a non-A-List member, they will be asked to join or upgrade to an A-List membership.

A-List Gift Memberships

About A-List Gift Memberships

A-List Gift Memberships are available for purchase via AMCTheatres.com or AMC mobile app, and allow you to give someone a pre-paid A-List membership. Gift memberships provide all the perks of AMC Stubs A-List to the recipient. These gift memberships do not begin until the recipient activates the membership, so they can choose when they’d like to start.

Buying an A-List Gift Membership

You can purchase an A-List Gift Membership on our website here, or via AMC Theatres mobile app. You will need a valid credit or debit card. Gift cards cannot be used to purchase gift memberships.
Any movie lover on your list! Gift memberships cannot be applied to an existing A-List account, but if your recipient is already an A-List member, they will have the ability to exchange for an AMC eGift Card that can be used for most purchases at AMC, like tickets or concessions when they visit the theatre.
A-List Gift Memberships are available for anyone to purchase.
A-List Gift Memberships all carry the same benefits – we offer durations of 3, 6, or 12 months to suit your gift giving needs.
Technically, yes – though it is not necessarily designed for this. Activating a gift membership operates the same as enrolling into A-List directly – the only difference would be your first billing date aligning with the pre-paid gift membership duration instead of billing monthly from the start. If you’re already an A-List member, you will not be able to apply the duration of the gift membership to an existing A-List membership.
A-List Gift Memberships are non-refundable. Recipients will have the option to exchange the gift membership for an AMC eGift Card of equal value if they are already an A-List member or choose not to opt into an A-List membership.
Gift memberships are delivered digitally via email. You’ll need to provide your own name and email for your receipt and to ensure the recipient recognizes the sender name. You’ll also need the email address of your recipient. Gift memberships are delivered instantly, so if you’d prefer to send at a later time, you can send to yourself instead and then forward or print for delayed giving.
Of course! We want to be sure your recipient gets their gift. If you’re an AMC Stubs member, you can resend your gift by finding the gift purchase in your transaction history. This will resend the gift to the same email address. If you discover you’ve mistyped the recipient’s email address, you’ll need to reach out to us with your order number and we can send to an alternate email for you.

Activating an A-List Gift Membership

Click the activate link from the gift membership email. You won’t need to input any codes to activate – the details are included in your individual gift link included in the email. You’ll create your own A-List membership account, including saving a credit card for monthly recurring membership charges once the gift period ends. You can cancel anytime, including before your first monthly charge. See the membership section for more FAQs around how and when to cancel your membership.
You can exchange your gift membership for an AMC eGift Card. This can be done online by clicking the exchange link in the footer of your gift membership email.
After gift period the membership will continue on the monthly billing cycle. You can cancel anytime, including before your first monthly charge following the gift period. See the membership section for more FAQs around how and when to cancel your membership.
Contact the person who sent you the gift.

About AMC A-List

Rewards and Benefits

AMC Stubs A-List is our newest membership tier in the AMC Stubs loyalty program! Join our monthly movie membership and make FREE online reservations in advance. You can see multiple movies per day or make reservations for upcoming movies, including all of our premium formats such as Dolby Cinema, RealD® 3D and IMAX®. Not only that, AMC Stubs A-List members also receive benefits of AMC Stubs Premiere complimentary.
New AMC Stubs A-Listers have a 3-month minimum commitment. After that your membership will last until you opt out of recurring billing. As long as you are an A-List member, your credit or debit card will be charged the recurring monthly fee on the same date each month.
AMC Stubs A-List members do not receive a physical card; however, you can access your virtual card with ease using the AMC mobile app. If you upgraded to A-List from Premiere and had a physical card, you can continue to use that card as an A-List member for points tracking & reward redemption at the theatre.
AMC Stubs A-List members receive all the same benefits that an AMC Stubs Premiere member receives with the addition of seeing up to 3 movies per week. Learn more about the benefits of A-List.
A-List membership fees are not eligible for earning points beginning December 1, 2020. However, all paid ticket and food and beverage purchases are eligible for point earning at the rate of 100 points per $1.
Because the ticket cost is waived with the AMC Stubs A-List membership, you won’t receive AMC Stubs points for tickets reserved through A-List. However, any additional tickets or concessions you purchase will earn you points!

Billing

Cancel Your Membership

We're sorry to see you go! You can cancel your membership by navigating to the Manage My Plan section of your MyAMC account. If you were previously an AMC Stubs Premiere member, you will return to Premiere status. If not, you will become an AMC Stubs Insider™. Once you cancel, you cannot rejoin A-List for 6 months.

Membership cancellation requests must be received at least five (5) business days prior to your next billing date in order to process and avoid being charged for another month of membership.

Changes to Pricing

In the case of any upcoming price changes (or other major changes), we will notify you via email at least 30 days in advance of the change going into effect, provided the change is not due to change in applicable taxes.

Monthly Charges

You will be charged monthly on the same day you enrolled.
No, A-List is a monthly membership service with monthly payments.

Payment Options

A valid credit or debit card is required when enrolling into AMC Stubs A-List. You can choose which card saved to your account is charged for the monthly recurring membership.
You cannot use AMC Stubs rewards towards the AMC Stubs A-List monthly membership fee.
We were not able to bill your account successfully. Please log into your account and update your billing information in “My Wallet”.

Getting Started

Enrollment

Great question! You can join AMC Stubs A-List here. To enroll, you must be 16 years of age or older with a valid photo ID. Make sure that your name matches your valid photo ID as we will require that for admittance to the theatre.
Your AMC Stubs A-List membership includes benefits of AMC Stubs Premiere. If you are currently a Premiere member and upgrade to A-List, we will pause your current Premiere membership. If at any time you cancel A-List, your Premiere membership will be reinstated for the duration of time you had left prior to joining A-List.
If you already have your tickets reserved, you can find a crew member after the movie to help you enroll into AMC Stubs A-List and add the tickets to your membership.
Due to the recurring charge and ID requirement, A-List membership is only open to those 16 and older at this time.
You can use your credit card to sponsor an A-Lister’s membership. This credit card will be charged monthly. You will receive all billing-related communications, and the A-List member will login using their own credentials to make movie reservations. The membership will still be subject to a 3-month minimum commitment.

Using AMC Stubs A-List

Account Management

You can update your account information (including billing information) through your account settings, which are accessible when logged into My AMC on our website or app.
Yes, you are able to change your plan at any time. Log into MyAMC on our website or app to manage your account. You will be billed for the cost difference and be able to use your membership in added states instantly.
Yes, you are able to change your plan at any time. Log into MyAMC on our website or app to manage your account. Your plan changes will go into effect starting with your next billing date.
No, the 3-month minimum commitment only applies to your initial enrollment. We won’t reset it if you change your plan.
All A-List memberships were automatically paused as theatre closures went into effect. We have created the ability for you to control when your A-List membership is reactivated, anytime between theatres reopening and July 1, 2021. When you feel ready to return to our theatres, simply visit your account on our mobile app or website to reactivate your membership and start making movie reservations immediately. We currently plan to reactivate any memberships that remain in a paused state on July 1, 2021. We greatly value our members and will communicate in advance of any changes to membership status.

If attempting to reactivate via the AMC Theatres mobile app, please ensure you have the latest version that includes these new options.

Reserving Tickets

Visit AMCTheatres.com or the AMC Theatres app to access your virtual card, make reservations and view your account.

If making a reservation through our website or mobile app, just be sure you’re signed in and your AMC Stubs A-List savings will be automatically applied to eligible tickets. You can also make reservations at the theatre box office and ticketing kiosk – just show your virtual card.

To be admitted to the theatre with an A-List reservation, members must present their virtual or printed ticket and a matching valid Photo ID.

Any movie showing at AMC, AMC DINE-IN or AMC Classic theatres on any day of the week. This includes our full-service Dine-In auditoriums. See movies in any format, including Dolby Cinema, IMAX® and RealD® 3D for no additional charge! Premium events such as See-It-First events, Fathom events, marathons, Dreamscape at AMC adventures and Metropolitan Opera events are excluded. Check individual showtimes for details.
A-List reservations can be made any time after movie tickets go on sale. Members may not have more than 3 upcoming reservations at any one time, regardless of if you have seen 3 movies that same week. If you find a movie you love, see it over and over again (but only one ticket per showtime – remember A-List is for one person only!)
Week runs from Friday to Thursday and your A-List weekly benefits reset every Friday morning, so you can enjoy the newest movies each week.
AMC Stubs A-List members never pay online ticketing fees! See all terms and conditions here.

You can cancel your advance reservation before showtime at the theatre or by using the self-service refund feature through our website at www.amctheatres.com/contact. You can also cancel your tickets through our mobile app, directly from your ticket details.

If you don't show up for your movie, the movie will still count as one of your three movies for that week.
If you find yourself away from home and would still like to see a movie with A-List, you can see up to 3 movies each calendar year in a state that’s not included in your plan. We’ll keep track of this for you in your MyAMC dashboard as “Out Of State Visits This Year” - which will only appear once you see a movie in a state outside of your plan.
We will require a valid photo ID for admittance to the theatre with an A-List ticket. To be considered valid, the ID should be issued by a school or government agency, be current (not expired), and include your full name and picture. Other membership cards (such as library, Costco, etc.) will not be accepted. You must bring the physical ID card with you to the theatre every time.
Yes, every time. AMC Stubs A-List is for one person only – the account holder. To protect your account benefits, we will require a valid photo ID for admittance to the theatre.
We were not able to bill your account successfully. Please log into your account and update your billing information in “My Wallet”.

Using for Others

Not at this time. We hope that soon in the future we will offer an A-List family plan with the flexibility to make multiple A-List reservations in the same order.

AMC Stubs A-List is for one person only – the account holder. To protect your account benefits, we will require a valid photo ID along with your A-List ticket for admittance to the theatre.

If you would like to purchase additional tickets at market price for friends and family at the time you make your A-List reservation on the site or app, you can do so and will even earn AMC Stubs points for those tickets!

You have the option to waive your A-List savings when reserving a ticket, if you need to purchase a ticket for someone else to use.