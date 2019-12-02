Frequently Asked Questions

A-List Entourage
About A-List Entourage
A-List Entourage allows fellow A-List members to make reservations together in a single order. By joining an A-Lister’s Entourage (separately and in advance of reserving your desired tickets), you grant mutual permission to book on one another’s behalf. Select two tickets seated next to one another, assign one to you and one to a member of your A-List Entourage, and you’ll each get a separate confirmation with your individual ticket.
To see how it works and start building your A-List Entourage click here.
A-List Entourage Reservations
If a reservation needs to be cancelled, the organizer who made the reservation has the ability to cancel the entire order. If someone organized your visit to the theatre for you, you can access your tickets and cancel yours just as you do today.
If only some of the tickets are cancelled, the system will automatically reassign the seats to ensure the remaining members are still seated together without gaps. Members will receive a new confirmation that includes a new ticket, QR code and seat number when this occurs; the prior ticket for a different seat will be canceled/disabled. All cancellations must be performed prior to showtime.