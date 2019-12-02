Frequently Asked Questions

A-List Entourage allows fellow A-List members to make reservations together in a single order. By joining an A-Lister’s Entourage (separately and in advance of reserving your desired tickets), you grant mutual permission to book on one another’s behalf. Select two tickets seated next to one another, assign one to you and one to a member of your A-List Entourage, and you’ll each get a separate confirmation with your individual ticket.

To see how it works and start building your A-List Entourage click here.